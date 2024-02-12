WWE legend seemingly wants to return after 4 years to be in Cody Rhodes’ corner at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania 40 is looking to be surrounded by powerful foes and rigid barriers as he attempts to finish his story. But a current AEW star would be open to an idea that can possibly help Cody in his quest.

The star in question is his brother, Dustin Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the 2024 Royal Rumble match, earning a main event title shot at this year's Show of Shows. After weeks of twists and turns, Cody finally came to the conclusion of selecting Roman Reigns as his opponent.

However, following the events that transpired at the WrestleMania kickoff press event, The Tribal Chief now has his cousin, The Rock and The Bloodline, by his side.

With Rhodes finding himself in a one-versus-all situation, a fan on X floated the idea of wanting to see Dustin Rhodes assemble a force to help out his brother. Moreover, he suggested that WWE legends Arn Anderson and DDP should be a part of the team that can make it an even playfield for Cody Rhodes.

The Natural One seemed to be keen on the idea and dropped a like on the fan's tweet, leaving many wondering if that can actually happen.

You can check it out below.

The Rock & Roman Reigns to appear on SmackDown following Cody Rhodes' inclusion in the WrestleMania main event

After the fiasco that went down in Las Vegas, Triple H came on the following SmackDown to address the WrestleMania main event situation.

He openly berated The Rock for trying to push the authority and made the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship official for WrestleMania 40.

Later on, it was revealed that Reigns and The Rock would be in attendance for next week's SmackDown to give their response about Triple H's decision.

