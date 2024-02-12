"Your hero f***ed around" - The Rock warns Cody Rhodes after slapping him, sends a bold message

The Rock has put Cody Rhodes on notice with a bold message on social media. At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, Rhodes was on the receiving end of a slap, courtesy of The Great One.

Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 as he prepares to face Roman Reigns in a rematch. At last year's Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief successfully retained the title courtesy of interference by The Bloodline.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock put Rhodes on notice by claiming that the WWE Universe's "hero" messed up and faced the consequences for it.

"I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very f***ing cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly - all our fans. Your hero f***ed around and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. Lines crossed and blurred - bring it. We don’t toe the mark for no one. Road to Wrestlemania begins…~ people’s champ," wrote The Rock.

Mickie James believes that Cody Rhodes won't be finishing his story at WrestleMania 40

According to Mickie James, Cody Rhodes won't be finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

The wrestling legend believes that The Bloodline's involvement won't allow The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking in an interview on Busted Open Radio, she said:

"I don't think Cody is going to finish his story. Not at WrestleMania anyway. If he gets the match at this point, now The Bloodline is involved and it's blood, blood is thicker than water. I think if Cody gets his shot at WrestleMania, and you know why he doesn't finish the story? Because blood is thicker than water."

It remains to be seen if Rhodes manages to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his historic title reign.

