"You know why he doesn't finish the story?" - Cody Rhodes to fail at WrestleMania yet again, says six-time WWE champion

Cody Rhodes has finally made his choice for WrestleMania XL, as he decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. Fans went into a frenzy at the thought of Rhodes finally finishing the story, but former six-time Women's Champion Mickie James thinks otherwise.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble a few weeks ago and punched his ticket to WrestleMania. After winning the match, he pointed at Roman Reigns, seemingly challenging him for his championship. However, plans changed when The Rock returned to SmackDown, and Rhodes gave away his spot to the Hollywood star.

Most fans were unhappy with the decision and took social media to voice their opinions, as #WeWantCody trended for a week. At the press conference in Las Vegas on February 8, Cody Rhodes decided to take matters into his own hands and challenged Reigns in the main event of this year's Show of Shows.

With Cody Rhodes set to clash with Roman Reigns and The Rock seemingly becoming a part of The Bloodline, the cards seem stacked against him. Former WWE Superstar Mickie James spoke about the situation on Busted Open Radio, explaining why The American Nightmare would fail in the main event in April.

"I don't think Cody is going to finish his story. Not at WrestleMania anyway. If he gets the match at this point, now The Bloodline is involved and it's blood, blood is thicker than water. I think if Cody gets his shot at WrestleMania, and you know why he doesn't finish the story? Because blood is thicker than water," said James. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Is Cody Rhodes finally going to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL?

Since winning the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania has been on the fence. On WWE RAW after the premium live event, while The American Nightmare was celebrating his win, Seth Rollins tried to convince Rhodes to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows in April.

While Rhodes didn't give The Visionary a definitive answer, on the February 2 episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare told Reigns he would not challenge him at this year's 'Mania after taking some counseling from The Rock. The Great One returned and had a staredown with The Tribal Chief, seemingly taking Cody's spot.

This decision faced a lot of backlash from fans. At the press conference after Roman Reigns chose The Rock as his WrestleMania opponent and shook hands with his cousin, Rhodes came out and challenged Reigns at this year's Showcase Of The Immortals.

The former AEW star and The Tribal Chief went back and forth before Cody told Reigns that Anoi'i Family ancestors would have been ashamed of him if they had been alive. His statement angered The Great One, who stepped up and slapped Rhodes.

Last week on SmackDown, Triple H confirmed the match between Rhodes and Reigns, saying that it didn't matter what the people at the back wanted and that he was the one who would decide what would happen.

