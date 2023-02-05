45% of WWE fans want Cody Rhodes to be the one to beat Roman Reigns

In a poll conducted by Sportskeeda, WWE fans have chosen Cody Rhodes as the favorite to beat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since his return to action was announced for the Royal Rumble, it seemed certain that WWE was going to strap rockets to Rhodes and push him to the moon as the chosen one to beat Reigns. This is exactly what happened when The American Nightmare went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, with The Bloodline's major storyline involving Sami Zayn gaining critical acclaim, there were obvious issues as well. It seemed that a vocal part of the WWE fans wanted Sami Zayn to become the one to beat Reigns.

Since the Royal Rumble and the subsequent episode of SmackDown, it has become clear that WWE is keeping its options open. While Cody Rhodes will challenge Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania, Sami Zayn's assault on The Tribal Chief earned him a shot at the world titles at Elimination Chamber.

WWE @WWE



FULL RESULTS: After @SamiZayn stormed in on @WWERomanReigns during the final moments of #SmackDown #TheBloodline responded with a fierce counter-assault and The Head of Table promised to finish his adversary at #WWEChamber in front of everyone he loves.FULL RESULTS: ms.spr.ly/60185HAK4 After @SamiZayn stormed in on @WWERomanReigns during the final moments of #SmackDown, #TheBloodline responded with a fierce counter-assault and The Head of Table promised to finish his adversary at #WWEChamber in front of everyone he loves.FULL RESULTS: ms.spr.ly/60185HAK4 https://t.co/KYNMxx5KWz

Reigns has been indomitable since winning the Universal Title back in 2020. He also unified it with the WWE Championship after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. With multiple men stepping up to challenge him but failing, it seems inevitable that the reign will continue.

When it comes to WWE fans, though, in the latest poll with over 18,700 votes, Cody Rhodes was the heavy favorite to be the one to finally beat Roman Reigns. Coming in second, 30% of WWE fans are backing Sami Zayn to beat The Tribal Chief. A meager 15% have backed The Rock, but seeing as The Brahma Bull is yet to show up in the company, this choice seems unlikely.

When will Roman Reigns face Cody Rhodes?

Before Roman Reigns can face The American Nightmare, he will have to prepare for Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber on February 18. Thanks to Jey Uso also walking out on The Bloodline following their assault on Zayn, The Tribal Chief is distracted.

This won't be something that favors him, given that Zayn will probably have support in his corner in the form of Kevin Owens.

However, if the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is able to get past Zayn, then Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. A match of this magnitude will likely take place on Night Two of The Show of Shows on April 2.

This is a contest that many fans are looking forward to, and it could be the culmination of Reigns' rule over WWE as the undisputed world champion.

Do you think the poll has gotten it right? Will Rhodes be the one to finally humble Reigns, or will Sami Zayn pull off the biggest surprise at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 19515 votes