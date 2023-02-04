Roman Reigns' WWE Elimination Chamber title match confirmed against ex-Bloodline member as faction falls apart

Roman Reigns may have been in the fight of his life at the WWE Royal Rumble, but a week removed, his opponent for the Elimination Chamber has already been decided. The Tribal Chief is in a difficult position, as he will face a former member of his faction — Sami Zayn.

Reigns mercilessly assaulted Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble even after their title match was over. The Bloodline assisted Reigns in the beatdown, but in the meantime, Zayn watched on as his former friend suffered a severe attack. Finally, he could no longer take it and stepped between Reigns and Owens, saying it was beneath the Tribal Chief.

This led Reigns to demand that Sami hit Owens with the chair. He berated Zayn for his hesitation, but this backfired. When he turned his back on Zayn, the Honorary Uce didn't hit Owens but used the chair on Reigns before dropping it. He, too, suffered a horrifying beatdown, but it also saw Jey Uso walk away from his family.

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns was out to address the state of the Bloodline and said that he would rather talk about Cody Rhodes, the one he would face at WrestleMania. However, this would not last, as Sami attacked him from behind and took him out.

While Reigns fought back, Zayn hit him with a spear. The champion slipped out of the ring while Sami issued a title challenge. In the meantime, he was ambushed by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, who beat him down once again.

WWE @WWE



just granted



"You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn 's wish for a match at #WWEChamber

Reigns accepted the title challenge and said they could face each other at the upcoming Elimination Chamber. The match has now been officially confirmed, so Roman Reigns will face Zayn at the premium live event.

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief



At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION?

It remains to be seen what sort of involvement Jey Uso has heading into that match.

Do you think Jey Uso will side with Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn? Let us know in the comments section below!

