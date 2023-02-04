Former Bloodline member attacks Roman Reigns and challenges him for title match at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns tonight on SmackDown and challenged him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Last week at the Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn shocked the world when he attacked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. However, the plan backfired as he was laid out by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. But the damage was done as The Bloodline finally imploded when Jey Uso walked out on his brothers.

Tonight on the blue brand, The Bloodline arrived without Jey Uso, who wasn't seen throughout the show. Roman even asked Jimmy and Solo to search for him, but they couldn't find him.

Reigns then went to the ring to address the state of The Bloodline. He started by saying when looked into Sami's eyes at WarGames, he saw greed. He then said that he gave him the opportunity of a lifetime, but Zayn used him and his island of relevancy.

Sami then attacked the Tribal Chief from behind with a steel chair. However, Reigns fought back and knocked him down. The Head of The Table then ordered Paul Heyman to hand him a steel chair.

As Roman went to hit him with the steel chair, Zayn speared him. He then took the chair and went to attack Reigns, but the latter rolled out of the ring. Zayn got on the mic and challenged The Tribal Chief to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Just then, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked Zayn from behind viciously. They then placed a steel chair around his neck, and Solo went to hit the hip attack. However, he was stopped by Reigns, who removed the steel chair from Sami's head and then blamed him for breaking his family.

Roman Reigns then accepted Zayn's challenge for a match and said they would face at Elimination Chamber in Sami's hometown because he wants to humiliate him in front of his family. The segment ended with Roman Reigns holding both his titles up in the air.

Finally, the fans are going to see the match they have been waiting for when Roman Reigns faces Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

