Sami Zayn finally betrays Roman Reigns, gets destroyed by The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble

It's been a long time coming, but Sami Zayn has finally done the unthinkable by betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. After a gruesome match, The Tribal Chief emerged victorious. However, he was not done as he decided to inflict some punishment on Kevin Owens after the match.

It was too much for Zayn as he betrayed Roman Reigns and finally turned his back on The Bloodline by hitting him with a steel chair. His actions were prompted after Reigns asked him to finish off Kevin Owens with a steel chair following a dominant win over him.

However, it wasn't too long before Zayn suffered the consequences of his actions, as the rest of The Bloodline absolutely destroyed the now-former Honorary Uce. The Tribal Chief got hold of the same steel chair he was hit by and used it on Zayn.

Interestingly enough, Jey Uso, who has been close to Zayn all this while, walked out from the scene of the action. Instead, it was Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa who assisted their leader.

Over the last few months, Zayn's loyalty has constantly been tested by The Bloodline. At Survivor Series WarGames, he even pledged allegiance to the faction by hitting Owens with a low blow.

However, it looks like Sami Zayn's tenure as a member of The Bloodline has run its course. He could potentially reunite with Kevin Owens in the near future or go head-to-head with The Head of The Table all by himself.

What did you think about Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's WWE Royal Rumble segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

