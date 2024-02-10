Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown
  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 9, 2024): LA Knight disrespects top star, superstar reveals injury
Live

WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 9, 2024): LA Knight disrespects top star, superstar reveals injury

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 10, 2024 07:24 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

07:24 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Once we get back from the commercial, Bianca Belair charges at Michin but crashes into the ring post instead. Belair starts fighting back with big strikes and both men trade them back and forth. Michin counters things and hits a clothesline and then a superkick. She then hits a dropkick and a neckbreaker! Michin is getting a lot of offense. 

Unfortunately, Mia charges for a senton in the corner and crashes. Belair then hits a backbreaker. Belair goes for a counter, but Bianca counters the counter and hits a spinebuster! Bianca hits some big shoulder blocks and goes for her corner punches. She hits 9, but then Michin ducks out.

07:19 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Bianca Belair vs. Michin

This one starts off hot, which likely means they won't have much time. Still, both women go right at it until Michin sends Bianca Belair to the floor. She hits a running soccer kick on the apron, and Bianca falls hard to the mat.

From there, we go to a commercial break.

07:18 (IST)10 FEB 2024

From there, we get a replay of last week's shocking segment with Bayley and Damage CTRL. Bayley sold it incredibly well. We then see Bayley arriving earlier in the day. 

Next, Bianca Belair's music hits! She will take on Michin, and the winner will be in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth. Michin makes her way out next alongside Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The O.C. shake hands on stage, with Karl and Luke going to the back after. 

07:14 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Once we return from the commercial break, The Rock is revealed to be the Grand Marshall at the Daytona 500. NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney is shown hanging out backstage earlier in the day. 

From there, we go to a Pretty Deadly vignette. They include a cloud that "looks like Queen Elizabeth." Kit Wilson complains about his hand that Pete Dunne injured, revealing it is bandaged up. They said it's WrestleMania season, so they will focus on taking over SmackDown. They then hit a loud "YES BOY".

From there, we see Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne gearing up for their match with DIY tonight. DIY is then shown backstage, too.

07:07 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Drew celebrates in the ring as LA Knight looks on angrily. A Dijak Section sign can be seen.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton is with Sami Zayn. She asks how Sami feels about his odds of making it to WrestleMania. He says nothing is certain, especially around WrestleMania season. He mentions how he was in the main event last year, but this year, he's watching that window close fast. He says he can't dwell on it, as he has to focus on Randy Orton. He praises Randy Orton, calling him one of if not the best of all time. 

He also mentions Drew is waiting for him if he does win. Sami says it won't be an easy path, but it is the path he has to go through.

07:04 (IST)10 FEB 2024

While Knight and AJ argue, Drew knocks both men over. He throws AJ in the ring, but AJ meets him with a kick and puts on an inside cradle. Knight distracts the referee to get at them both, so there's no count. AJ knocks Knight down and turns around, eating a Claymore! This one is all over.

Drew McIntyre defeats AJ Styles by pinfall.

07:03 (IST)10 FEB 2024

AJ lifts Drew, but McIntyre slides down. He hits the Future Shock DDT, the same move that injured CM Punk. Drew then did a kip-up but sold his knee that AJ targeted earlier. He goes for the running boot, but AJ moves. Styles then locks in the Calf Crusher! However, Drew manages to get to the ropes and broke the hold.

AJ charges at Drew and is tossed to the apron. He jumps for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Drew stops him on the ropes, headbutts him, and AJ crashes to the floor! That was brutal. Drew then tosses AJ over the announce table. Knight proceeds to pour water on AJ, which leads to the two arguing.

07:01 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Back from break, Drew is in control, but AJ hits a tilt-a-whirl DDT out of nowhere! The crowd seems to be hot for this one. Both men get to their feet, and Drew goes for a strike, but AJ counters and hits a blitz of strikes. This includes a running, falling clothesline, and a running forearm.

AJ goes for the Styles Clash, but Drew is too powerful. He lifts AJ into the corner, hitting a big chop and punch. He then puts AJ on his shoulders and climbs to the top. He goes for a move, but AJ slides down and hits a running sit-out powerbomb for the two! 

06:56 (IST)10 FEB 2024

LA Knight calls AJ Styles dumb. AJ hits a few kicks, but Drew chops AJ from the top rope to the floor! Ouch! Drew follows Styles to the floor and throws him to the barricade. Instead of crashing against it, AJ goes over it, knocking down chairs. The crowd is chanting for both men.

From there, we go to commercial break.

06:55 (IST)10 FEB 2024

AJ immediately goes after Drew's leg, but Drew levels Styles with several strikes. LA Knight is on commentary and says he's the next world champion. In the ring, AJ fights back with a knee and several chops. Drew counters an Irish Whip but eats an elbow. AJ goes for a cross-body, but Drew catches Styles and drops him with a suplex.

The two men begin trading chops, but a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker leads to a near fall for Drew. He then puts AJ in a tough hold, stretching his neck and back. AJ begins fighting out, only to get a knee to the gut and clubbed. Drew hits the ropes but comes back to a dropkick. AJ then hits a chop block on Drew.

06:53 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Back from break, and we see Randy Orton arriving at the building earlier today. RAW's Sami Zayn has also come with a cool red and black nameplate. It looks like they're clashing tonight! Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn is very exciting.

AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

Before the bell sounded, LA Knight's music hit to a big applause from the crowd. It looks like he'll be on commentary for the match. 

06:48 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Drew taking shots as Punk is interesting since his contract allegedly expires later this year. Will they feud? Will he re-sign?

AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre will start after the break.

06:47 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Adam Pearce revealed the first match in the tournament would be RAW's Drew McIntyre against AJ Styles, and that's next! Drew then comes out with a microphone in hand. He boasts about his anti-CM Punk shirt and how well it has done. He then takes credit for Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns.

Drew says he saved WrestleMania by taking out Punk and convincing Cody to finish the story. Next, he will save the World Title by winning the Elimination Chamber and taking out Seth. AJ Styles' music then hits!

06:44 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Loud "Cody" chants after that announcement. Triple H says some people will be disappointed by the decision. He says, "It doesn't matter if you don't like that decision." These are clear shots at The Rock. Triple H then welcomes fans to the Road to WrestleMania.

Nick Aldis talks next. He reveals that they have agreed Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania will be decided in a Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth. Qualifying matches will take place tonight. To assure fans that management is a united front, he passed things on to Adam Pearce.

It was then revealed that Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight will all be attempting to qualify.

06:41 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Triple H welcomes the crowd and mentions the Road to WrestleMania. He talks about the Press Event from yesterday, and a loud "Rocky sucks" chant could be heard. He said some confusion was in the air and that some people don't "know their role."

Triple H said certain people tried asserting their authority when they had none. He said that he doesn't care who sits where; he is the one who gives answers. He clarifies that he's in charge and then says Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, which gets loud cheers, though some fans are booing. 

06:37 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Notably, Triple H was announced as Paul "Triple H" Levesque. It was also the name featured on the nameplate. He's usually just called Triple H.

Additionally, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are in the ring, getting special nameplates as the General Managers.

06:36 (IST)10 FEB 2024

SmackDown begins with Corey Graves welcoming us. We then see Triple H arriving at the building a few hours ago. This is then followed by a recap of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. Afterwards, Corey confirms the WrestleMania main event is Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

From there, Triple H's music hits! Specifically, the underrated King of Kings theme. He makes his way out in a suit.

06:28 (IST)10 FEB 2024

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight's show will be big, as it will follow up on the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. The following is being promoted for tonight:

- Triple H will address the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.
- Logan Paul's next challenger will be revealed.
- DIY vs. Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne.
- Michin vs. Bianca Belair. 
- Bayley will discuss her exit from Damage CTRL.
- And more!


More On
chat-icon Live Chat online