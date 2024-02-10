WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 9, 2024): LA Knight disrespects top star, superstar reveals injury

Once we get back from the commercial, Bianca Belair charges at Michin but crashes into the ring post instead. Belair starts fighting back with big strikes and both men trade them back and forth. Michin counters things and hits a clothesline and then a superkick. She then hits a dropkick and a neckbreaker! Michin is getting a lot of offense. Unfortunately, Mia charges for a senton in the corner and crashes. Belair then hits a backbreaker. Belair goes for a counter, but Bianca counters the counter and hits a spinebuster! Bianca hits some big shoulder blocks and goes for her corner punches. She hits 9, but then Michin ducks out.
