Sami Zayn worried for WrestleMania 40 spot

Sami Zayn seems to be worried about his WrestleMania 40 spot.

Last year, Zayn was on a career-high during his Road to WrestleMania. He was riding a great wave after the Bloodline storyline. Sami continued that momentum into WrestleMania 39, where he and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos in the main event match on Night 1.

Since then, it has been somewhat downhill for Sami. He and Owens lost the titles to Judgment Day, and Owens then got drafted to SmackDown, leaving Sami alone on RAW. To make matters worse, Sami suffered an injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre, which kept him out of action for a few weeks.

Now, Sami's WrestleMania spot looks in jeopardy. Tonight, on SmackDown, he acknowledged how his career has turned around in the past year by drawing comparisons between 2023 and 2024.

However, Sami Zayn said he will look to the future, fighting an uphill battle. He said that he needed to beat Randy Orton, and if he did that, he had Drew McIntyre waiting for him at Elimination Chamber. He then mentioned that he must get through Drew to get to WrestleMania.

Sami's path to WrestleMania is filled with many hurdles, but if anyone can overcome them, it's him.

