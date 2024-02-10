"YOU DONT MESS WITH THE GAME!" - WWE fans in disbelief after Triple H takes multiple shots at The Rock

Triple H does not take kindly to being told what to do. He said as much on WWE SmackDown, reestablishing his authority after an important press event for WrestleMania 40. Fans have now reacted, unable to believe the shots he's taken at The Rock.

The Rock completely controlled the situation at the WrestleMania 40 press event until Cody Rhodes said he'd be the one challenging Reigns. After that, things got heated, with the men bringing up each other's family, leading to the Rock slapping Rhodes.

The Rock grew even more frustrated, confronting Triple H backstage and telling him he had to fix the situation, warning him that he'd do it himself if The Game didn't.

Tonight on SmackDown, though, Triple H clarified what was happening at WrestleMania and said precisely what he thought of the situation. The WWE Creative Control Officer started the show and made some things clear. Despite some people being unhappy, Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 was confirmed.

On top of that, he said that it didn't matter what anyone else thought, invoking The Rock's own catchphrase against him. He also said that at the end of the day, it wasn't anyone else making decisions for what would happen in WWE; it was him. He was the only person authorized to make decisions about the shows; no matter what others thought or said, they could not change that.

The fans went wild when Triple H started taking shots at The Rock and expressed the same. Although they have already made clear they want a match between the two, even though it's not possible due to health issues, they loved seeing The Game take further shots.

The Game saw a lot of support from fans as well:

The Rock and Triple H may have more confrontations before WrestleMania 40

The Rock sent The Game a warning, asking him to fix things so they would play out exactly how he wanted, or he would do it himself.

However, that didn't quite work out in his favor either, with HHH taking shots at him instead. The two are likely to have a few confrontations with The Rock now that he advertised for next week's episode of the Blue brand.

