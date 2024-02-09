WWE News Roundup: The Rock turns heel after 21 years; Triple H warned; Cody Rhodes finally chooses his WrestleMania 40 opponent

WWE had one of the most important events on their calendar on the road to WrestleMania this week, with the Press Event hosting several big announcements for the company.

Let's take a look at the most exciting news from the wrestling world today and what it means for WrestleMania 40.

With Cody Rhodes finally announcing what's next for him at the biggest event of the year, Triple H receiving a warning, and The Rock turning heel, there's a lot to talk about.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Cody Rhodes chooses his WrestleMania 40 opponent

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

For a long time, it looked like The Rock would be the one facing Reigns, with The Tribal Chief even choosing the star during the press event while The Great One also agreed. However, as the Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes was not going to stand by and watch it happen.

Expand Tweet

He challenged Reigns and confirmed he would be facing him at WrestleMania. The same was confirmed by Triple H.

The Rock sent a warning to Triple H

As the head of creative, there are few people that Triple H has to listen to. However, The Rock is now a member of the TKO Board and appears set to use that influence to do whatever he wants.

Expand Tweet

The star was backstage, walking past Triple H, and warned the WWE Creative Head that it was now on him to fix the situation with Cody Rhodes, who had disrespected his family. He added that if Triple H didn't fix it, then he would himself, in what was clearly a warning to the official.

The Rock turns heel for the first time in WWE since 2003

Not since the days of Hollywood Rock has the WWE Universe seen a heel Brahma Bull.

However, at the press conference today, he turned heel. Not only did he mock Rhodes' fans as "Cody crybabies," but he also went on to slap The American Nightmare across the face.

That was not all, though. For the most part, he sided with his heel cousin, Roman Reigns. The two of them even left together in the same car after the event, signaling their alliance.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE