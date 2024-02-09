The Rock sends five-word message to Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes makes big decision

WWE's cameras captured footage of Roman Reigns and The Rock after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

At the press event, Cody Rhodes declared that he would face Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Chaos erupted soon after as he insulted The Bloodline and received a slap from The Rock.

The Rock was furious following Rhodes' insults, and he later confronted Triple H backstage. After a while, The Rock and Roman Reigns were seen leaving the event together, with Paul Heyman accompanying the duo.

The Hollywood star had some interesting words to his cousin as they left.

"Now I see. Never again," he told Roman Reigns.

Check out the clip below:

The Rock seemingly turned heel at tonight's event, judging by his choice of words and actions. His portrayals of a villain in the past have been nothing but profitable, be it the Corporate Rock from The Attitude Era or Hollywood Rock from The Ruthless Aggression Era.

As for Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare has finally made his decision and will face Reigns at 'Mania. Last year, Rhodes came incredibly close to defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. In the end, though, he lost the match due to Solo Sikoa's interference.

What did you think of tonight's event? Are you happy with Rhodes getting his main event spot back from The Rock? Sound off in the comments section below.

