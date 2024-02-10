Unexpected twist on SmackDown leaves Bayley vulnerable as she finally addresses betrayal by Damage CTRL

WWE fans have praised Bayley's story with Damage CTRL for how long the angle has played out and how organically it has all unfolded. An unexpected twist on the February 9 episode of SmackDown left Bayley vulnerable as she finally addressed Damage CTRL's betrayal.

This week on SmackDown, The Role Model addressed Damage CTRL, how she knew her stablemates were talking about her behind her back, and how obvious it became toward the end. Dakota Kai, who was noticeably absent last week during the betrayal, came out and said she wasn't present because she had a doctor's appointment as she got closer to getting cleared.

Dakota Kai regretted how things played out and blamed Kairi Sane and Asuka for corrupting IYO SKY's head and turning things around. Bayley didn't believe what she said, but she couldn't focus on her for long as the remaining three Damage CTRL members came out to ambush the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

In a big twist, Dakota Kai was behind the former women's champion with a steel chair, akin to Seth Rollins and The Shield in 2014. However, after the Role Model turned around, Dakota Kai chased off the remaining three stars, siding with Bayley in an unexpected twist:

While probably happy that she has an ally, The Role Model has been extremely vulnerable.

Currently, Dakota Kai has made her stance against IYO, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Since we are only two months away from WrestleMania 40, anything can happen.

