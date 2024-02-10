Queen Elizabeth appears as a cloud during WWE SmackDown

WWE Smackdown emanated from Charlotte, North Carolina tonight. In a rather weird turn of events, Queen Elizabeth's visage appeared as a cloud during a segment in tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly have been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE NXT before their main roster callup. Since coming up to the main roster, they have been fairly consistent in their performances.

Their segments have been enjoyable to say the least. Their feud with the Brawling Brutes proved to be really good due to their antics. Hence, after Ridge Holland left Brawling Brutes, their feud continued with Tyler Bate taking Ridge's place.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Kit Wilson injured his fingers because of Pete Dunne. Tonight on the blue brand, he was upset about it. Eliott Prince tried to cheer him up by pointing to a cloud that looked like Queen Elizabeth. As the camera panned in that direction, a cloud with Queen Elizabeth's face could be seen.

Prince doubled down on this by calling her Lizzy. Wilson then showed his bandaged arm. To this, Prince stated that Dunne should be ashamed of his actions. He then told Wilson that it's time they show what they can do.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether this will lead Pretty Deadly to show a more serious side on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE