Adam Pearce officially announces plans for Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 40 opponent

What did Adam Pearce have to say about Seth Rollins' WrestleMania opponent? Now that we know the main event of Night 2 is official, The RAW General Manager revealed a 12-man tournament to determine Rollins' opponent at The Show of Shows.

The episode of SmackDown began with Triple H sending a stern and brutal message to The Rock and Roman Reigns over who runs things. He introduced SmackDown and RAW GMs Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, respectively.

They announced a 12-man tournament culminating in the Elimination Chamber in Perth in a six-man Chamber match. The winner of that contest will be facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The names in the tournament are Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, US Champion Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight.

It's a star-studded tournament, and the first match featured a qualifier between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. The former won an excellent contest to enter the Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins is in a very interesting position. While he is set to defend his World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania, there is speculation that he may team up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

