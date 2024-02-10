Drew McIntyre debuts new nickname on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was named as one of the men who would be competing for a chance to step inside the Elimination Chamber on February 24th.

The former WWE Champion has been pushing for a chance to challenge Seth Rollins and the winner of the Elimination Chamber will be given that spot. Ahead of the match, McIntyre cut a promo where he fired more shots at CM Punk and unveiled a hilarious new nickname as he referred to himself as DM Hunk.

This is clearly a play on his initials and is continuing his feud against CM Punk, even though the star is currently sidelined. Punk is seemingly confirmed to miss this year's WrestleMania but he could make his return in the months that follow. If McIntyre is successful in the Chamber match, then he could return to a Scottish World Champion.

As Punk left, he made it clear that he would return to pick a fight with McIntyre, since it was the former champion who injured him in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. WWE has a ready-made feud when he makes his return to the company.

