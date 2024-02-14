5 AEW stars who need to turn heel in 2024

AEW may book some of its popular fan-favorite wrestlers to embrace the dark side in 2024, allowing them to reinvent their characters on television. Turning heel can sometimes work wonders for a performer and be best for the promotion's business.

Every pro wrestling promotion has had beloved babyfaces turning into heels and vice-versa. Here's a list of five AEW wrestlers who should adopt a villainous persona this year.

#5 Darby Allin could lose it after Sting retires

Darby Allin has become one of the biggest names in AEW since forming a tag team with WWE Hall of Famer Sting. The Icon's in-ring retirement next month might be a seminal moment for Allin, and he could decide to turn heel.

The former TNT Champion might need a new, darker persona to succeed as a solo competitor after Sting hangs up his wrestling boots. Over the years, Darby Allin has battled several top heels. The face-painted star could engage in rivalries with some prominent fan-favorite talents if he embraces the dark side.

Allin is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Sting. If the duo loses their gold in The Icon's last match at Revolution, the 31-year-old might attack his partner and turn heel.

#4 Adam Copeland can decide to side with The Patriarchy by going back to his heel persona

Adam Copeland is among the most experienced performers and storytellers in All Elite Wrestling today. He excelled as a heel in WWE for years before becoming a fan favorite.

Copeland's tag team with Christian Cage in WWE was legendary. Ironically, he is now in a feud with Cage, who is also the leader of The Patriarchy. Captain Charisma is known for his intense, devil-may-care attitude when it comes to matches. The Rated-R Superstar has been one step behind his real-life friend in their feud. If the Hall of Famer cannot defeat the heel star, he can side with him.

Copeland came in as a babyface, which was a correct decision, given his stature in the industry. However, a final run as a villain before he retires could be fun to watch.

#3 Jeff Hardy may finally take out his frustrations on some fan-favorite stars

Jeff Hardy has been open about his disdain for how The Hardys have been booked in AEW lately. Both Jeff and Matt Hardy know how to walk on the wild side. If things don't change for them soon, they might turn heel and target some babyface tandems.

Jeff Hardy's heel turn, after voicing his frustrations about the company, could be quite entertaining for the crowd. He has it in him to deliver yet another intriguing storyline alongside his brother.

#2 Eddie Kingston may lose it and truly become The Mad King of AEW

Eddie Kingston is a veteran and a fearsome performer in AEW. The Mad King won the prestigious 2023 Continental Classic, but he may not be able to handle the pressure of holding three championships simultaneously.

A wrestler hungry for gold could take The Mad King to extreme lengths in AEW. Kingston, known for his raw and honest promos, started as a heel in All Elite Wrestling, and he might just decide to revert to his villainous persona in 2024.

#1 Billie Starkz can turn heel because of a big signing

Mercedes Mone is rumored to debut in AEW soon. Amid reports about Dynamite: Big Business being focused on Mone's arrival, Billie Starkz has hinted that she would cry if the former showed up on March 13.

This could be the beginning of a feud between The Boss and Starkz. The up-and-coming star might be someone Mone would want to work with if she signed with All Elite Wrestling. A potential program between the two would benefit both stars, especially if Starkz turned heel. She could display her character work in her rivalry against the beloved former champion.