AEW star seemingly reacts to Mercedes Mone's rumored debut at Big Business: "I will ugly cry the entire time"

On the February 7, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced the Big Business edition of the Wednesday night program for March 13. The much-awaited show will take place at TD Garden in Boston. It has been rumored that Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) will debut in the promotion during the event. Billie Starkz has seemingly reacted to the chatter around Mone's potential arrival.

Recent reports have suggested that Mone will join the Jacksonville-based company in March. Since Dynamite: Big Business will take place in The CEO's billed hometown, Boston, many believe she could make her first appearance for the company at the show. Moreover, the promotional graphic for the event contains dollar signs, which were strongly associated with her WWE gimmick.

On Twitter, Billie Starkz recently reacted to the announcement of Dynamite: Big Business, seemingly hinting that she was excited about Mone's potential AEW debut at the show.

"I will ugly cry the entire time if y'all are right #AEWDynamite," she tweeted.

Whether the announcement has anything to do with Billie Starks, who uses 'BIG' as part of her moniker, or Mercedes Mone is still unclear. Fans must stay tuned to find out.

Mercedes Mone sent a message shortly after the announcement of AEW Dynamite: Big Business

While Mercedes Mone has yet to comment on the rumors about her imminent AEW debut, she sent a message after the announcement of Dynamite: Big Business.

On Twitter, The CEO reflected on her professional journey, highlighting how she now owned an entire building after initially struggling to pay the rent for her house.

"I remember when couldn't pay the rent. Now I own the whole building that I'm living in. Sky's the limit when you're never giving in. You get in, you ride it out, and don't look back again," Mone posted.

Mone made a surprise appearance as part of the audience at All Elite Wrestling's 2023 All In pay-per-view. Since then, there has been widespread speculation about her future in the business. She left WWE in 2022 and performed in NJPW last year.

What do you think? Will Mone finally make her debut in the Tony Khan-led company? Tell us in the comments section below.

