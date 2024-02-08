Mercedes Mone sends out message following Tony Khan's big announcement on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone's return to the wrestling scene has been one of the most discussed topics in recent months. However, things are getting clearer after tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, with Mone sending out a cryptic message right after.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that the company would return to the TD Garden in Boston, Mone's hometown, for a special Dynamite show named Big Business.

The graphic for the show had a major eastern egg related to Mone's 'The Boss' persona in WWE, pointing towards the impending arrival of the former Sasha Banks to AEW, who has been heavily speculated to join the company for months.

Right after the end of the show, Mercedes took to her X to tweet out a message for the fans. Interestingly, the tweet had lyrics of the theme song she used in WWE, 'Sky's The Limit.'

"I remember when couldn't pay the rent, Now I own the whole building that I'm living in, Sky's the limit when you're never giving in, You get in, you ride it out And don't look back again."

Mercedes Mone has been speculated to join AEW for months

The CEO of Women's Wrestling last competed in May 2023 and has since been on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury. However, Mercedes Mone said she would return to wrestling in March 2024.

There had been reports of both WWE and AEW trying to sign her for months. But Tony Khan's company emerged as the front-runner in the negotiations after Mone and WWE reportedly failed to come to terms regarding a new contract.

Moreover, Tony's recent announcement has seemingly confirmed that she would arrive at his company in the next five weeks, which might be a game changer in the wrestling business.

So we will have to wait and see what happens when the former women's champion emerges into the spotlight once again.

Do you think Mercedes Mone would prove to be a big star in AEW if she shows up in the TD Garden? Sound off in the comments section below.

