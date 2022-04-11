"Beautiful chapter what the Elite and I helped create"- Cody Rhodes reflects on his journey from AEW to WWE

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE on Night One of WrestleMania 38 represented the closing of a historic chapter in his career and the opening of a new one.

The American Nightmare defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins in his first match with the company in over six years. The 36-year-old's arrival created massive excitement among fans and may have even boosted viewership significantly.

Taking to social media, a fan asserted that Cody Rhodes' WWE return is healthy for the wrestling business. The Twitter user acknowledged how the former AEW star became instrumental in creating "real" competition:

"@CodyRhodes going to @WWE is healthy for Cody and the wrestling business as a whole. He left, made himself a star, and helped create real competition. Making it easier for everyone else to leave and get over. I've not watched for years but this got me to watch #WrestleMania38," A fan tweeted.

WWE's newest acquisition responded by saying that the wrestling industry has changed from what it once was.

Cody described his AEW run as a beautiful chapter that he, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks helped build from scratch. The former EVP, however, added that it also made him realize he had unfinished business in WWE:

"A feather in our cap I never dreamed of, wrestler/crew families eating well, industry legitimately changed, fans coming back and wrestlers returning, a beautiful chapter what the Elite and I helped create Brought clarity to my next step, unfinished business," Rhodes replied.

Cody has revealed that returning to WWE was an easy decision. On RAW after WrestleMania 38, the former AEW star cut an emotional promo, notably expressing his desire to fulfill his prophecy of becoming the world champion for his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes will face The Miz on WWE RAW next week

Ikaris 📝 @bucksbaldpro



#WWERaw Announced for RAW, Cody Rhodes will face The Miz for the first time in over 8 years!🤯 Announced for RAW, Cody Rhodes will face The Miz for the first time in over 8 years!🤯#WWERaw https://t.co/YO0nKkqnxu

Hot on the heels of his monumental victory over Rollins at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes will compete on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare is scheduled to square off against The Miz in a singles match.

The two men last quarreled almost nine years ago during WWE Main Event tapings on June 11, 2013. It's worth recalling that The A-Lister defeated the former AEW star that night.

However, a lot has changed since then, and Cody Rhodes has become an even bigger star. He'll certainly be looking to avenge that loss in his first match on RAW in six years.

