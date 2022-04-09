Cody Rhodes to face former WWE Champion in his first RAW match in six years

After a heartfelt promo this week, Cody Rhodes' first RAW match in six years is official for next week's edition.

The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania by defeating Seth Rollins. Rhodes appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 and delivered an emotional promo, stating that he wants to capture the WWE title to honor his father's legacy.

Next week, Cody will finally have his very first match on RAW in six long years. He will be facing none other than former WWE Champion The Miz. Check out the official announcement:

This will be Cody Rhodes' first singles encounter with The Miz in nine years

Cody Rhodes faced The Miz on various occasions during his initial WWE run. It has been quite some time since the two stars battled in a singles match on WWE TV.

Their last singles match took place on the June 11, 2013, taping WWE Main Event. That night, The Miz picked up a win over Cody via submission.

The Miz has already won the WWE title that Cody is currently eyeing. His first title win came in late 2010 when he successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Randy Orton on an episode of RAW. This WWE title reign saw The Miz defeat John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

His second WWE title reign came last year when he cashed in his MITB contract on Drew McIntyre on the road to WrestleMania 37. The reign didn't last long, though, and The Miz later dropped the belt to Bobby Lashley.

Judging by Cody's momentum at the moment, it won't be much of a surprise if he picks up a big win over The Miz on next week's RAW. What do you think? Will Cody manage to defeat The Miz next week?

