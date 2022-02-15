Cody Rhodes releases statement after officially leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes has officially left AEW after a lengthy tenure with the company. He was instrumental in the rise of the company and was even the EVP.

After weeks of speculation, Tony Khan's promotion released an official statement about parting ways with The American Nightmare. Shortly after, he released a statement of his own:

The news will likely come as a shock to many fans who thought that Rhodes would re-sign with the promotion upon the expiry of his contract. His message is mainly a thank you note to his time in AEW.

While Cody now moves outside of the promotion he helped build, fan speculation will naturally begin to run rampant.

There have been rumors that Cody Rhodes might sign with WWE

A recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests that there have been talks backstage at WWE about Rhodes jumping ship.

"A lot of talk about Cody Rhodes...before I would say there was minimal possibility that he wasn't going to sign but I would not say that now," Dave Meltzer said. "It was definitely something that was talked about a lot today (Monday) in certain circles about the potential of something happening there." (H/T: Cultaholic)

Fans will have to stay on their toes to hear where Rhodes might end up next. With WrestleMania just around the corner, The American Nightmare could very likely return to WWE on the road to the Show of Shows.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun