"Could have knocked a guy out" - Cody Rhodes replies to a message from top AEW heel

During his time with All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes established his place as one of the top stars in the company. The American Nightmare was also highly influential backstage and was friends with several superstars.

Despite no longer being signed to AEW, Rhodes isn't shy about interacting with his former colleagues. In a recent exchange on Twitter, the former TNT Champion was seen responding to Ricky Starks.

The current FTW Champion initially quoted a tweet from a fan, who referenced Rhodes' former Nightmare Family stablemate QT Marshall. In response, the WWE star wrote the following message:

"Could have knocked a guy out with my left hand when I had that jacket on (and maybe survived a 30ft fall) - that might go down as the greatest cheat meal of all time as well 'for she,'" wrote Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Ricky Starks @starkmanjones Legend says if you buy a leather jacket you can’t get hurt twitter.com/kahunamonsoon/… Legend says if you buy a leather jacket you can’t get hurt twitter.com/kahunamonsoon/… Could have knocked a guy out with my left hand when I had that jacket on(and maybe survived a 30ft fall) - that might go down as the greatest cheat meal of all time as well “for she” twitter.com/starkmanjones/… Could have knocked a guy out with my left hand when I had that jacket on(and maybe survived a 30ft fall) - that might go down as the greatest cheat meal of all time as well “for she” twitter.com/starkmanjones/… https://t.co/7uDAl4ZGhp

Earlier in the year, after a shocking turn of events, Rhodes left AEW to return to WWE after a six-year gap. The former Intercontinental Champion made his re-debut at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes was revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent, as the two men clashed at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The American Nightmare won this encounter, and he later won the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

Cody Rhodes recently broke his silence as he is set to miss out on AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view

Since the inception of AEW, Cody Rhodes has competed at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view three years in a row. However, he is now set to miss out on this year's show, as he is no longer with the company.

In a recent Twitter exchange, a fan claimed that the pay-per-view wouldn't be the same without Rhodes and his former Bullet Club and Elite stablemate, Kenny Omega. Reacting to the tweet, The American Nightmare wrote:

"I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love (and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter," wrote Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @younited2016 @KennyOmegamanX I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love(and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter. @younited2016 @KennyOmegamanX I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love(and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter.

Moving forward, Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match, as they prepare to complete their heated trilogy.

