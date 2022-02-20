Cody Rhodes reportedly spotted with AEW star days after exit - Reports

Following his surprise AEW departure, Cody Rhodes has been at the epicenter of focus at perhaps the busiest time of year for the industry. His departure as the man who perpetrated the "Wednesday Night War" has led fans and peers alike to grasp the concept of a WWE return for the American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes was recently pictured celebrating former AEW colleague Shawn Spears' birthday in an Instagram Story posted by the former EVP. They were not alone in their celebrations, joined by IMPACT Knockout Tag Champions, The IInspiration, and former WWE star Tyler Breeze.

PWInsider confirmed that the grandson of a plumber and the Chair-Man were celebrating in Orlando, Florida.

Cody Rhodes was indeed in Orlando, Florida today . He posted an Instagram Story showing that he was part of a gathering for AEW star Shawn Spears' birthday alongside Tyler Breeze, The IInspiration and others several hours ago. So, that confirms the report we received that Rhodes was spotted in the Sunshine State today but whether he was there for something WWE-related as well remains to actually be seen. (H/T PWInsider)

Cody was celebrating Shawn Spears' birthday with Tyler Breeze and the IInspiration

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega didn't expect Cody Rhodes' departure

Cody's departure has been one of wrestling's biggest surprises so far this year. Sharing the shock was former Kenny Omega; speaking with Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny confirmed that the development took him by surprise.

The best bout machine worked closely with Cody to build All Elite Wrestling as a fan-favorite alternative to WWE. Alongside the Young Bucks and current AEW Champion Hangman Page, the Elite group made a vested interest in the wrestling scene outside of WWE. Their pilot event, All In, catalyzed the birth of the company.

Cody is leaving the promotion with 3 TNT title reigns to his credit and being the one to inaugurate the red belt. The former EVP has cast a divisive figure with fans this past year, despite being credited as a founding father of the promotion.

