"Strange for him just to choose to get up and walk away"- Former World Champion shares his reaction to Cody Rhodes' shocking AEW exit

Kenny Omega recently shared his reaction to Cody Rhodes parting ways with All Elite Wrestling.

Cody was one of four Executive Vice Presidents in AEW as well as a member of The Elite, which the promotion draws its name from. Alongside Omega and The Young Bucks, The American Nightmare played a pivotal role in helping AEW to become what it is today.

While speaking with Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega said he was as shocked as everyone else when he learned about the news:

“Everyone was shocked. We all know when our deals are up, especially the EVPs, or in the case of The Bucks like when their options kick in. For myself, I don’t have a deal like that. As you know, I’m up next year, just straight up, done. So I’d have to re-sign a new one. There’s no option," Kenny Omega said. (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

The Cleaner added that Cody was the most passionate person he knew when it came to building a wrestling company. With that in mind, Omega noted how strange it was for Rhodes to walk away from it:

"It was almost like you just never think it’s going to go in that direction, where the talent is going to opt for leaving, especially since you know, when this first thing started, I would say the most passionate person about a revolution, our most most passionate person about kind of creating an us versus them mentality was Cody. So it was strange for him just to choose to get up and walk away.”

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Thank you, @CodyRhodes .. For everything you’ve done to bring @AEW into existence. The wrestling industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed, my fellow father & wrestler. Thank you, @CodyRhodes.. For everything you’ve done to bring @AEW into existence. The wrestling industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed, my fellow father & wrestler. https://t.co/FJIknu6nUn

Kenny Omega also shared his belief that the AEW environment is "ever-changing." In that regard, it's possible that what Cody Rhodes envisioned during the company's inception may have changed over the course of time.

Cody leaving AEW wasn't the only shocking development this week. Immediately after news broke of departure, rumors of the 36-year-old returning to WWE began making the rounds.

Interestingly enough, there's been widespread speculation that the former TNT Champion will show up at the Elimination Chamber tonight. If that happens, the landscape of WWE will change significantly on the road to WrestleMania 38.

