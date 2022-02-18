5 Cody Rhodes rumors you need to know: WWE return before WrestleMania 38, backstage heat in AEW

Will Cody Rhodes join WWE after leaving AEW? The entire wrestling world is asking the question right now. The American Nightmare truly is the talk of the town this week.

There have been rumblings over what happens next in this saga, with backstage reactions from both promotions. Rhodes might be headed to WWE but what does Vince McMahon think of him? And how will the locker room react?

So, without further ado, let's get up to speed on the entire situation. Here are the latest rumors surrounding Cody Rhodes following his AEW departure and ahead of his potential WWE return.

#5 His AEW exit was "amicable"

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "Loved TK and loved my time in AEW. There's a insane amount of speculation/theories out there and that's natural and part of the game."



- Cody Rhodes

(via WON) “Loved TK and loved my time in AEW. There’s a insane amount of speculation/theories out there and that’s natural and part of the game.”- Cody Rhodes(via WON) https://t.co/oufjWpo9Mr

While the two have disagreed to the point that Cody Rhodes has left AEW, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between him and Tony Khan.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that the split between the two appears to be "at least amicable." Rhodes and Khan may still have enough of a relationship to work together at some point down the line.

#4 Reported backstage heat

While Tony Khan and a few others released heartfelt statements about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW, it seems like The American Nightmare wasn't quite the 'hero' he was being presented as.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there were people in the promotion who were happy to see Cody and Brandi Rhodes leave.

"While many publicly thanked Cody for his work, it was noted to us that this was not universal. There were those happy both Cody and Brandi were gone and thought the "hero treatment" given to him by some in the company after he left is a great public story but not the real story," reported Dave Meltzer.

He added that the former TNT Champion was unhappy over his loss of power in AEW, while many talents "quietly celebrated" his and Brandi's exits. A key person in the promotion told Meltzer he was surprised by the departure, but said the locker room's reaction was mainly positive.

