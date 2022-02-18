AEW stars quietly celebrated Cody Rhodes' exit, details of backstage heat finally emerge – Reports

Brandi and Cody Rhodes' AEW departure has rocked the wrestling world to its core, and reactions to the stunning development are still making their way online.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cody & Brandi had their fair share of detractors backstage and that there are people who are happy with the couple leaving AEW.

While Tony Khan and several AEW stars have issued heartfelt statements about Cody & Brandi Rhodes, it was noted that the apparent 'hero treatment' dished out to the outgoing duo might not be the real story:

"While many publicly thanked Cody for his work, it was noted to us that this was not universal. There were those happy both Cody and Brandi were gone and thought the "hero treatment" given to him by some in the company after he left is a great public story but not the real story," reported Dave Meltzer.

Sources within the promotion told the Wrestling Observer that Cody Rhodes was unhappy about his loss of power in AEW.

Brandi also had many critics behind the scenes due to her influential position. It was said that Dana Massie (AEW's Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer) never got the credit she deserved for her contributions to Brandi's department. There were issues with the booking for the women's division, which was previously 'earmarked' for Brandi Rhodes.

Meltzer added that it was not all doom and gloom backstage in AEW as many talents "quietly celebrated" the exits of Brandi & Cody Rhodes:

"It was also noted that a lot of the talent quietly were celebrating and that it wasn't all the sadness that it was made out to be. One of the key people in the company said he was very surprised at the departure, but said the reaction was positive for much of the locker room. But Rhodes also had his supporters."

Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

All roads seemingly lead to a massive WWE comeback for Cody Rhodes, as reports suggest that Vince McMahon has already discussed terms with the former AEW EVP.

Cody left WWE in 2016 and has since established himself as one of the biggest draws outside Vince McMahon's company.

The American Nightmare is expected to make his high-profile return to WWE soon, but he might not be joined by his wife, as rumors state that she could go on a different path in her career. You can read more on that here.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Abhinav Singh