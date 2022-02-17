Brandi Rhodes will not join Cody Rhodes in WWE after AEW exit - Reports

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that Brandi Rhodes is not expected to follow her husband, Cody Rhodes, in making a WWE return following their AEW exit.

The Rhodes' AEW departure has been the biggest news story in professional wrestling, and several outlets have noted that Cody is sure to re-sign with Vince McMahon's company.

It was revealed that Brandi not going back to WWE does not mean the end of her in-ring career as AEW's former Chief Brand Officer still wishes to win a Championship title in wrestling.

While Rhodes won't be seen on AEW TV for the foreseeable future, the 38-year-old star could still possibly wrestle for other companies, as Barrasso stated below:

"Per multiple sources, Brandi Rhodes is not expected to join her husband in WWE. This is not to imply her wrestling career is over, as Rhodes just revealed to SI that she is determined to win championship gold in wrestling. Obviously, that won't happen any time soon in AEW, but she could still wrestle elsewhere. And after working as AEW's chief brand officer, the talented Rhodes will continue to find success wherever she goes," reported Justin Barrasso.

When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

Cody and Brandi Rhodes amicably parted ways with AEW after a breakdown in contract negotiations. Tony Khan and both the outgoing stars released statements following the initial report from Fightful Select.

Cody Rhodes' camp has reportedly already had talks with WWE officials, and Vince McMahon is also allegedly excited about on-boarding an ex-EVP and founding member of All Elite Wrestling.

Sports Illustrated additionally revealed that Cody Rhodes could begin filming segments for his comeback from this weekend onwards at the WWE Performance Center.

While Cody is set to receive several lucrative opportunities upon his return to WWE, it would be interesting to see where Brandi Rhodes goes after ending a high-profile run as part of Tony Khan's promotion.

