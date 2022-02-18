WWE internal reaction to Cody Rhodes return - Reports

Is Cody Rhodes on his way back to WWE? Those within the company certainly believe so.

While both Rhodes and All Elite Wrestling made their separate announcements on Tuesday morning regarding The American Nightmare departing the company, it was something WWE was already well aware of.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Rhodes' announcement was being "actively hyped" by those within WWE. With word of the reveal being "spread heavily" among those in the know at WWE about 15 minutes before the bombshell was dropped on the wrestling world.

There is reported "excitement and shock" among those in the WWE locker room over Cody Rhodes' potential return

While Sapp is unable to confirm if Cody Rhodes has put pen to paper with WWE, many within the company believe that it will be happening sooner rather than later.

Of course, the potential return of The American Nightmare to WWE has been a hot topic among those in the locker room this week. While many believe that Rhodes "fell out of power in AEW and wanted a significant raise," although this is far from confirmed by either Rhodes or Tony Khan at this time.

The general feeling among those who have spoken to Sapp in the WWE locker room was described as "excitement and shock" and that there are "several top stars" who intend to welcome Cody Rhodes back into the locker room with "open arms."

One top name told SRS that he believes "it will be great for fans, and considers it the most interesting thing in the company in a long time." If Rhodes does sign with WWE, it would make the Road to WrestleMania 38 even more exciting than it's already shaping up to be.

