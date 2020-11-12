When AEW first started their programming in 2019, Cody Rhodes was at the forefront of this new wrestling era. It wouldn't be wrong to suggest that Cody is now one of the top babyfaces in the company and has had some of the best feuds in the company's history to go along with it.

Cody Rhodes' feuds with Chris Jericho, MJF, Lance Archer, and Brodie Lee have been well received. Perhaps his first major feud in AEW with Shawn Spears got the most attention, albeit for the wrong reasons.

At AEW Fyter Fest 2019, Spears gave Cody a headshot that legitimately injured Cody as the chair was thought to be 'gimmicked,' but it left Rhodes in a pool of blood. On AEW Unrestricted, Cody gave more insight into what happened backstage to Spears after the chair shot occurred.

Cody Rhodes said that the whole incident was his fault

Cody Rhodes said that the whole incident was his fault, and added that while he did not have a concussion after the chair shot took place, he was shell-shocked as they brought him back to the locker room. It is then where he witnessed Moxley and Tony Khan laying into Shawn Spears. He said:

"I haven't seen that side of the owner and founder, the chief, the boss, Tony. I hadn't seen that side. Moxley is, he says, one half of a word to you, and other days, he's talking your ear off. He's such a unique personality. It was cool to see that because he cared about my health and he cared about the product and I see him pantomiming to Spears on he was supposed to do it."

Cody Rhodes said that while Jon Moxley told Spears what he did wrong, Cody told him to do it the way it occurred, and the blame rests solely on him. Essentially, Rhodes told Spears to "swing for the fences."

Thankfully, Cody didn't get seriously injured and if anything, the accident added another layer to the feud which culminated at AEW All Out.

