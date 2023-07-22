Cody Rhodes reveals the two demands he made to WWE for upcoming show; seemingly confirms AEW involvement

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke about AEW's involvement in his upcoming documentary.

American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the town lately, with the premiere happening earlier this week. With many stars attending the event, a number of AEW names also made their appearance. While all the content of the documentary will only be revealed later on after its release on Peacock, a major addition has been confirmed by The American Nightmare himself.

A previous report has already stated that a section of footage of Being the Elite, the YouTube series by the AEW team The Elite, has already been approved to be included in the documentary.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the WWE Superstar also stated that he had asked for the inclusion of All In.

"There were two I'd like to see in there and they were really small. I wanted to see if they found any footage of me when I was in High School, younger. Found it. And I was adamant that All In be covered. You cannot tell this story unless you cover All In. And All In is no longer mine, it is someone else's. That's a troublesome but also beautiful thing. It's in the spirit of it. So for it to be covered, here, I was really happy."

The first All In inspired the creation of AEW in a way, and its acknowledgment is clearly important to the WWE Superstar. It remains to be seen how the event will be presented in the documentary.

