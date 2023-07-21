AEW personality was reportedly present at WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' documentary premiere

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes will be featured in an upcoming WWE documentary which will be released later this month on Peacock. Several names including an AEW personality were present at the premiere of the feature.

The American Nightmare is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Rhodes shocked the world after jumping ship from AEW to WWE back in 2022. The star appeared at WrestleMania 38 in a move that nobody thought would ever occur.

According to Fightful Select, Amanda Huber from The Huber Family, Several members of the Nightmare Factory, and seamstress Sandra Frey were all present at the premiere of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes' documentary. The two-hour documentary is narrated by Cody Rhodes' friend Stephen Amell.

WWE legend Booker T recalls putting over Cody Rhodes

NXT commentator Booker T recently talked about his match against Cody Rhodes back in 2011.

The American Nightmare has become a top name in professional wrestling. The journey to his rise at the top of the mountain will be viewed in his upcoming documentary which will be released on July 31. WWE legend Booker T recently spoke about his match with Rhodes when he was still trying to become a top name in the industry.

The two stars competed in a match at TLC 2011 for the Intercontinental Championship. Rhodes successfully defended his title against Booker T after a hard-fought battle.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with MuscleManMalcolm in an exclusive interview in which he spoke about how he wanted to help out Cody Rhodes make a name in 2011.

"I feel like I got a huge part in Cody Rhodes’ success (laughs). I chose to put Cody Rhodes over (in 2011). I wanted to work with Cody. I just saw world championship-caliber athlete in Cody Rhodes and I just wanted to see him get his just due. Coming out of that group, everybody got a little bit of a shine and I thought Cody was the guy that kind of got left out in the cold. I said, man, let me help him out a little bit. I think working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, man, I could do this and then him going out on his own. He proved that he could do it so, big ups to Cody."

