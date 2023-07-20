AEW reportedly cleared a major addition to Cody Rhodes' WWE documentary

Cody Rhodes will be featured in an upcoming WWE Documentary, which will be released on Peacock. Previously, AEW has allowed The Elite to appear in it, and on top of that, they have recently cleared additional footage that can be used in the documentary.

The Elite and The American Nightmare have worked with each other for years. After his first stint with WWE, Rhodes went to the independent circuit and has worked with the trio several times. They have also made appearances on several major promotions, such as ROH, NJPW, and for almost three years, AEW.

According to Fightful Select's report today, AEW has cleared Being the Elite footage for Cody Rhodes' documentary. The series has been going on since 2016 and has featured the WWE Superstar in the past. So, the channel has some footage that could be used.

Cody Rhodes confirmed to me that BTE footage is in his documentary, and that Matt and Nick Jackson allowed it.

Cody Rhodes on what he told Randy Orton before his return to WWE

Cody Rhodes faced many WWE Superstars in his first stint with the company. Some of them may either be retired or have moved to other promotions, but a handful are still signed with WWE. Randy Orton is one of those superstars.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Rhodes talked about his return. He spoke about how he felt and what he expected would happen when the day came, and he even got to talk about this with Orton, his mentor in the past.

"I told Randy [Orton] before I went out in Dallas [WrestleMania 38] that I thought they were gonna boo. I did. I thought they were gonna boo. Seth had carried the whole story to mania and I was the other guy and they didn't. I just told your partner this, but they got it," said Rhodes [H/T: Wrestling News]

The story of Cody Rhodes, as he created a name for himself across the world, is worthy of a documentary. His initial stint with WWE, the trip to the independent circuit, his AEW tenure, and his return to where it all started, could be enthralling. He has since then become one of the biggest stars in the company.

