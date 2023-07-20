Cody Rhodes reveals what he told Randy Orton before returning to WWE 

Cody Rhodes has revealed what he told Randy Orton before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

In 2022, Rhodes returned to WWE after departing his former promotion AEW. His return match was against Seth Rollins, whom he beat not once but on three separate occasions.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Rhodes opened up about his WWE return and whether it was what he envisioned it to be. He also briefly disclosed his conversation with Orton, his mentor in the early days:

"I told Randy [Orton] before I went out in Dallas [WrestleMania 38] that I thought they were gonna boo. I did. I thought they were gonna boo. Seth had carried the whole story to mania and I was the other guy and they didn't. I just told your partner this, but they got it." said Rhodes

The American Nightmare added:

"I didn't have to say belt. I didn't have to do this thing, which I, of course, loved doing, but I didn't have to do it. They got it. They realized, ‘Oh, that's what he came back for.’ And in the process of coming back for that, I've received so much more than I could have ever, ever asked for. So that's been a blessing." added Rhodes [H/T: Wrestling News]

Cody Rhodes recently praised Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes spoke about Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns and how both men brought the best out of him.

During the same interview, The American Nightmare praised both the reigning world champions. According to him, Rollins is in the top 3 in terms of best wrestlers. Rhodes said:

“I need to compete against the very best, Seth being, I say he’s top 3, one of the very best, Roman being one of the very best. That’s what’s been able to bring out the best in me."

Rhodes is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar, whom he will face in a trilogy match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

