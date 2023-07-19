Cody Rhodes names top WWE star as one of the best in the world 

Having gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest pro wrestlers, Cody Rhodes has a fair grasp on the current talent crop in WWE today.

Since making his return to World Wrestling Entertainment last year, The American Nightmare has battled big names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhodes hailed Seth Rollins as one of his top three wrestlers in the world.

“I need to compete against the very best, Seth being, I say he’s top 3, one of the very best, Roman being one of the very best. That’s what’s been able to bring out the best in me.” [From 6:31 to 6:41]

Cody Rhodes knows firsthand how talented the current World Heavyweight Champion is, with the two stars having battled it out in a heated feud last year.

Former WWE writer on Cody Rhodes' recent promo

This week's Monday Night RAW emanated live from The American Nightmare's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. During his promo, Cody praised his mother, who was sitting in the front row.

Whilst many resonated with his impassioned speech, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that Cody Rhodes' promo lacked the realism he looks for.

"It's everything about Cody's demeanor. Bro, this isn't Broadway, this is pro wrestling, and he goes out there with this monologues, he's Shakespearean, and he's on a Broadway stage, and it's like, this is freaking wrestling. Like, talk real. Wrestling needs to be real! Okay, bro? I can't believe for the life of me a professional wrestler talks this prim and proper way, using big words; what do you want to talk about? I don't get the whole Cody thing; I don't. I've never gotten the babyface thing. I don't get it, bro." [17:10 - 18:00] [H/T Sportskeeda]

This week on RAW, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes will take on The Beast Brock Lesnar for the third time, with them officially set to face off at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th.

