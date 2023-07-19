"Let me help him out a little bit" - WWE Legend recalls letting Cody Rhodes get a huge win over him

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about wanting to put over Cody Rhodes back in 2011.

The two stars faced off at TLC 2011 for the Intercontinental Championship. Cody was the champion heading into the match, and he successfully defended the titles against the wrestling veteran after a hard-fought singles encounter.

The Hall of Famer spoke with MuscleManMalcolm in an exclusive interview. He claimed he was keen to work with Cody and help him make a name in 2011. He stated that he could see huge success in Rhodes' future and wanted to give him the rub by putting him over clean:

"I feel like I got a huge part in Cody Rhodes’ success (laughs). I chose to put Cody Rhodes over (in 2011). I wanted to work with Cody. I just saw world championship-caliber athlete in Cody Rhodes and I just wanted to see him get his just due. Coming out of that group, everybody got a little bit of a shine and I thought Cody was the guy that kind of got left out in the cold. I said, man, let me help him out a little bit. I think working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, man, I could do this and then him going out on his own. He proved that he could do it so, big ups to Cody." (H/T Post Wrestling)

You can watch the video here:

Cody Rhodes was ambushed by Brock Lesnar this week on RAW

The animosity between Rhodes and Lesnar escalated to a whole new level this past Monday.

The second-generation superstar was out in front of his home crowd in Atlanta, Georgia, when The Beast started playing some mind games. Cody rushed to the back and was ambushed by Lesnar. Brock laid a beatdown on the American Nightmare as his mother and friends watched helplessly.

Later WWE confirmed that the two stars will settle their differences in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam next month.

What do you think of The American Nightmare's current run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.