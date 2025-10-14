  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Cody Rhodes' role in 32-year-old star joining AEW revealed

Cody Rhodes' role in 32-year-old star joining AEW revealed

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 14, 2025 08:23 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Cody Rhodes on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes was a driving force for AEW that led to its inception in 2019. At the time, when he held the corporate position of Executive Vice President, he was responsible for a lot of important decisions, including the signing of a now-popular name on the roster.

Ad

The aforementioned 32-year-old star, who is a former TNT champion, is Darby Allin. The face-painted wrestler is considered one of the four pillars of AEW, having been a part of the company since the start and gaining prominence for his daredevil style, captivating persona, and alliance with WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Darby Allin revealed that he "blew up" Cody Rhodes' phone to get an opportunity to join All Elite Wrestling. While other rising names were inclined to join WWE, Allin had an opposite mindset and wanted to sign with AEW upon hearing about the creative freedom offered to its stars.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was like 'dude I need to be in this company' because at that time a lot of people that were offered to go to AEW or WWE were like ‘oh I’m just going to play it safe, I’m going to go to WWE’. I was the exact opposite, I was like 'f**k that I gotta go to AEW', I heard the words 'creative freedom'."- H/T WrestleTalk
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Cody Rhodes lost a major match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Cody Rhodes left AEW in 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to become one of the top attractions for the company, joining the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena as the next poster boy.

However, the Prodigal Son suffered a major setback at the recent WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He squared off against Seth Rollins for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship and failed to secure a back-to-back victory this year.

With Cody Rhodes coming off a massive loss, it remains to be seen what is next for the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications