BREAKING: New champion crowned at WWE Crown Jewel 2025!

WWE Crown Jewel in Perth is in the books, and a new champion was crowned at the end of the night with a shocking twist to conclude the event.Seth Rollins often failed when it came to Cody Rhodes, as The Visionary was never able to get a win over The American Nightmare in a one-on-one contest. After his last loss to Rhodes, Rollins was hell-bent on winning their bout in Perth, Australia, as everything was on the line for the World Heavyweight Champion.Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had their fourth one-on-one match following The American Nightmare's return to the Stamford-based promotion. In the end, Rollins used a Rolex, which he gifted to Rhodes, and hit a Stomp followed by a Stomp from the middle rope, a version lesser than the Super Stomp, to win the match.With the win, The Vision's Visionary finally conquered Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match and became the new Crown Jewel Champion in Perth, Australia, at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 without The Vision's helpEarlier this year, The Vision came to life on Monday Night RAW when Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. The group later became The Vision and dominated the red brand for months to come. At Clash in Paris 2025, Becky Lynch helped her real-life husband retain his World Heavyweight Championship.In the coming weeks, doubts began to shape up within the group that Seth Rollins cannot get the job done on his own. Before the main event, Paul Heyman instructed Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker not to interfere in The Visionary's match as he needed to get the win on his own.Moreover, Becky Lynch was not present at the event as she didn't fly to Australia for the weekend. In the end, the multi-time WWE World Champion slayed The American Nightmare on his own and became the new Crown Jewel Champion.