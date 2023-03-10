Cody Rhodes says WWE return would have been impossible without Brandi Rhodes' "selfless decision"

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, has apparently played a more important role in his WWE return than previously understood.

The American Nightmare has had an interesting journey in the pro-wrestling world so far. While he previously had a less than stellar run in WWE, he branched out to put together the All in pay-per-view with the Young Bucks and others. The success of the event inspired the formation of AEW, where he served as an executive vice-president.

Cody moved back to the Stamford-based Promotion last year, making a hyped return. Speaking to Superstar Crossover with Z100's Josh Martinez, the former AEW star commented on his wife's importance regarding his return:

"It's not a story that anyone's ever really going to know, but I wouldn't even be able to have come back if Brandi had not made a very selfless decision that changed my life. It's hard to even speak about it without getting emotional. Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do. I really look forward to trying to be able to do that." (H/T: Fightful)

Cody Rhodes previously commented on his upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39 match

With fans hyped for the American Nightmare's match against Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes has presented his perspective on the potential result.

In an interview with Out of Character, Cody stated that the bout could go either way. He also mentioned that he had done all he could to prepare for the match:

"Going into that with so much pride about it but there's a chance you can win and there's a chance you can lose. There's a really big chance you can lose if you look at what Roman has done. And I wanna go into that the same way I went into the Rumble, no excuses. I wanna have no doubt that I've done everything I can to prepare as an athlete for this match," he said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

