Cody Rhodes seemingly references AEW during WWE SmackDown return after 7 years

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes apparently referenced his previous company this week on WWE SmackDown.

The American Nightmare along with the Young Bucks had a hands-on role in the 'All in' pay-per-view. The success of the PPV inspired the formation of AEW. Cody had also been a major star on AEW's roster in addition to his Executive Vice-President responsibilities. While AEW was a fresh wrestling promotion, it went on to become a credible competitor to WWE's popularity.

This week in a promo segment against Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes seemingly referenced his previous promotion while listing off his previous stints.

"There is no way Cody would survive StarDust. Goal post moved again, there is now way that 10,000 people would pay to see me and my buddies' little indie show." (0:00 onwards)

Roman Reigns also fired back at the American Dragon, stating that the latter had never even competed for the World Title in World Wrestling Entertainment. He further mentioned how he was even groomed by Dusty Rhodes to become who he is today.

The two stars are slated to go up against each other at WWE WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen whether the American Nightmare will be able to dethrone the Tribal Chief at the event.

