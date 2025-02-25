Cody Rhodes seemingly references former AEW champion's son during RAW 

Cody Rhodes had an intense night on Monday Night RAW this week. He responded to The Rock's once-in-a-lifetime offer he made on SmackDown last week. He also seemingly referenced Brodie Lee Jr. during his segment.

The Final Boss returned to Friday Night SmackDown last week and offered to give The American Nightmare everything he could ever dream of but on one condition. He wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion to sell his soul to him and become The Rock's champion.

On Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed the offer and stated that his decision would not only affect him but also his wife Brandi Rhodes, their daughter Liberty, Brodie Lee Jr, the Nightmare Factory students, and his nephews Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes (who are set to make their way into pro wrestling as a tag team). Therefore, he has to be very careful while making the decision.

Brodie Lee Jr. is former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee's son who passed away on December 26, 2020, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Following Brodie's death, AEW signed his son and The Negative One is working as a manager of The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver).

Seth Rollins has his eyes on Cody Rhodes' title

Before Cody Rhodes could say anything else, Seth Rollins interrupted him. He recalled how he helped The American Nightmare fight off The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and hoped that he wouldn't disappoint him by accepting The Rock's offer.

Rhodes fired back at The Visionary by making him realize that he did not have a great record himself, so he shouldn't be the one to speak on the matter. He pointed out how Rollins has been selfish and betrayed many people in the past.

Rollins then issued a final warning and stated that he would win the WWE Elimination Chamber match to challenge Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

