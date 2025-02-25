  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE RAW
  • Cody Rhodes seemingly references former AEW champion's son during RAW 

Cody Rhodes seemingly references former AEW champion's son during RAW 

By Monika Thapa
Modified Feb 25, 2025 10:46 GMT
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes [Source: WWE on TNT Sports on X]
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes [Image Source: WWE on TNT Sports on X]

Cody Rhodes had an intense night on Monday Night RAW this week. He responded to The Rock's once-in-a-lifetime offer he made on SmackDown last week. He also seemingly referenced Brodie Lee Jr. during his segment.

Ad

The Final Boss returned to Friday Night SmackDown last week and offered to give The American Nightmare everything he could ever dream of but on one condition. He wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion to sell his soul to him and become The Rock's champion.

On Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed the offer and stated that his decision would not only affect him but also his wife Brandi Rhodes, their daughter Liberty, Brodie Lee Jr, the Nightmare Factory students, and his nephews Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes (who are set to make their way into pro wrestling as a tag team). Therefore, he has to be very careful while making the decision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Brodie Lee Jr. is former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee's son who passed away on December 26, 2020, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Following Brodie's death, AEW signed his son and The Negative One is working as a manager of The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver).

Seth Rollins has his eyes on Cody Rhodes' title

Before Cody Rhodes could say anything else, Seth Rollins interrupted him. He recalled how he helped The American Nightmare fight off The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and hoped that he wouldn't disappoint him by accepting The Rock's offer.

Ad

Rhodes fired back at The Visionary by making him realize that he did not have a great record himself, so he shouldn't be the one to speak on the matter. He pointed out how Rollins has been selfish and betrayed many people in the past.

Rollins then issued a final warning and stated that he would win the WWE Elimination Chamber match to challenge Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी