Cody Rhodes has surprising answer to The Rock's massive offer 

Cody Rhodes was called out by The Rock on SmackDown this past week. The Final Boss claimed he wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion to become "his" champion and give him his soul.

The Rock noted that he and his family would have everything they dreamed of as part of the deal and he would be there at Elimination Chamber to get his answer. Since the show, Rhodes has taken to Instagram to share a famous Robert Frost Poem called "The Road Not Taken."

This poem talks about a man stuck at a crossroads and opts to take the less traveled road. He could be teasing that he is about to accept The Rock's offer:

“Two roads diverged in a Wood. And I took the one less traveled by. And that has made all the difference.”

This could be a tease that Cody Rhodes is the one looking at two roads at the moment and he could opt to take the one less traveled. The one that he doesn't know where it will lead, but it could make all the difference to his career.

Cody Rhodes' run as WWE Champion hasn't been without critics

It's easy to understand why Cody Rhodes would take the offer given the fact that his title run hasn't been everything he has desired. He has been overshadowed by Roman Reigns at every hurdle and the fact that Reigns is now a face means that a heel turn for Rhodes would be the best decision.

Rhodes' story to the title was a massive success and his main event WrestleMania match was one of the greatest of all time, but many fans have criticized him over the past few months since his championship reign hasn't been on the same level as Reigns.

