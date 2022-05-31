"Miss you" - Cody Rhodes sends an emotional message to former AEW star months after returning to WWE

Cody Rhodes has sent an emotional message to former AEW star Joey Janela. In a recent exchange on Instagram, The American Nightmare claimed that he misses the Bad Boy.

During his time in AEW, Rhodes shared the ring with several top stars, and Janela was one of them. Both stars have since left All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to his Instagram story, Janela posted a photo of a WWE production truck spotted around the T-Mobile Arena during AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday.

Responding to Janela, Rhodes reposted the story and wrote:

"Miss you bad boy"

Check out the screengrab of Rhodes' interaction with Janela on Instagram:

The American Nightmare's message to The Bad Boy

During WrestleMania 38, the former TNT Champion returned to WWE after a six-year gap. Meanwhile, Janela's All Elite contract expired on May 1, 2022.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. https://t.co/SM8GJPjRWn

Cody Rhodes has compiled a 16-0 winning streak against Seth Rollins since returning to WWE

Since returning to the company, Cody Rhodes has shared the ring against the current US Champion Theory and former WWE Champion The Miz. But it's his rivalry with Seth Rollins that has everyone talking.

After this week's episode of RAW, Rhodes, and Rollins once again fought in a dark match. This was their 16th singles match since the former's return to WWE, according to records.

Following his latest loss to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Rollins apologized to the crowd and claimed that he would get the job done at Hell in a Cell:

"Tonight, we are in Iowa. Tonight, I am home. I got an apology to make, I couldn't get the job done tonight. I got too distracted, I owe you guys an apology. My bad, my bad. I take it back, I got caught up in the moment. But, in six days, inside Hell In A Cell, I'm gonna make it all up to you when I take out The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Because I'm a visionary, I'm a revolutionary, I'm Seth FREAKING Rollins."

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday! These two are READY to step inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday!@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC https://t.co/l7PhthBSfX

At Hell in a Cell, Rollins and Rhodes will complete their televised trilogy of matches, having already faced each other at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far