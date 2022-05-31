Seth Rollins reacts after losing the 16th straight singles match to Cody Rhodes since his WWE return

Seth Rollins cut a fiery promo after his 16th straight singles loss to Cody Rhodes since the latter's return at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes made his huge WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins in a singles match. The duo have been feuding with each other ever since the mega event. Rhodes and Rollins are set to end their heated feud inside Hell In A Cell at the namesake event.

After tonight's episode of RAW went off the air, Rhodes met Rollins in a dark match. As per records, this was their 16th singles match since Cody's return to WrestleMania. The American Nightmare was victorious tonight as well, thus bringing his 2022 singles record against Rollins to an impressive 16-0!

Rollins cut a promo addressing his home state of Iowa following his loss to Rhodes. The former Universal Champion said the following:

"You know, everywhere else in the world, they don't like me very much. But we are not everywhere else tonight, tonight, we are in Des Moines. Tonight, we are in Iowa. Tonight, I am home. I got an apology to make, I couldn't get the job done tonight. I got too distracted, I owe you guys an apology. My bad, my bad. I take it back, I got caught up in the moment. But, in six days, inside Hell In A Cell, I'm gonna make it all up to you when I take out The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Because I'm a visionary, I'm a revolutionary, I'm Seth FREAKING Rollins," he said.

Seth Rollins has never won a singles match against Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has racked up 16 straight wins over Seth Rollins ever since he made his big return on The Show of Shows. Back during Rhodes' previous WWE run, he mostly faced Rollins in multi-man matches. The two stars did face each other in singles matches on two occasions, though.

On the 12th December 2010, episode of SmackDown in a dark match, Rollins suffered a loss to Rhodes in their first-ever singles match. On the road to WrestleMania 28 in 2012, the duo faced off again at a WWE live event, with Cody winning this match as well.

Thus, Rhodes has won all 18 singles matches that he has had with Rollins in WWE. This is quite an accomplishment, considering the fact that Rollins is one of the greatest to lace up his boots.

At Hell In A Cell, Seth Rollins has an opportunity to defeat Rhodes for the first time in his career. It remains to be seen if Rollins manages to finally win one, or if The American Nightmare goes 19-0 at Hell In A Cell.

