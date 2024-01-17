Cody Rhodes sends heartfelt message; AEW personality responds

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sent a heartfelt message to a former acquaintance, prompting a response from an AEW personality.

The former TNT Champion recently took to X to wish a happy birthday to Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Exalted One, Brodie Lee. Responding to a post shared by Negative 1's mother Amanda Huber, Rhodes shared a photograph of a shirt bearing an illustration of Brodie Lee Jr. holding a birthday cake and surrounded by dogs.

Amanda Huber responded to Cody's post, in turn, seemingly conveying her appreciation for the former AEW EVP, who has consistently acted as a reliable presence in the life of Negative 1.

"LGW", responded Amanda Huber.

Rhodes shares a long history with Brodie Lee. Both men used to work in WWE, before eventually becoming All Elite. Lee and Rhodes were embroiled in an intense rivalry over the TNT Championship. The former Luke Harper squashed the American Nightmare in an August 2020 episode of Dynamite to win the title. Rhodes would reclaim the belt from Lee in a brutal dog collar match later that year.

The latter would turn out to be Lee's final match, following which he went on a hiatus owing to injuries, before tragically passing away in December 2020. The Exalted One left an indelible mark on the wrestling world, and AEW has taken the initiative to support and feature his son, Brodie Lee Jr., on their programming, alongside Lee's stable, the Dark Order.

Soon-to-be free agent potentially interested in joining AEW

A highly-acclaimed wrestler who is about to become a free agent has spoken about their interest in joining AEW.

While speaking to Lyric Swinton in an interview for SEScoops, World Wonder Ring Stardom talent Thekla discussed the possibility of her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Toxic Spider has been a part of Stardom since 2021, but since her contract is set to expire soon, Thekla has been considering her future prospects in wrestling.

Thekla shared her thoughts on AEW as a company that extends a significant degree of creative freedom to its talent, pointing out the fact that the product is still being refined, which allows for innovation and creativity to thrive.

“AEW is really cool because they give people a lot of freedom, you know what I mean? I feel like the product is still developing, and there’s space for everything and for a lot of creative people, too. Yeah. So that’s it. That’s really something that I would like to look into,” Thekla said.

Thekla was last seen teaming up with Mai Sakurai, representing the now-dissolved Donna Del Mondo, in a match against Mei Seira and Mina Shirakawa at the 2024 pay-per-view Stardom Ittenyon Stardom Gate. Thekla and Sakurai were defeated in the match.

As 2024 has just begun, it'll be interesting to see the moves the promotion makes throughout the year to grow its roster and bring in new talent.

