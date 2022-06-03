"You're one of the best" - Cody Rhodes sends a heartfelt message to former WWE Tag Team Champion

Cody Rhodes has sent a message to AEW star Dax Harwood.

Taking to Twitter, The American Nightmare responded to a tweet from the reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion.

In his tweet, Harwood wrote:

"Sometimes you work so hard, and love even harder, for a business that ain’t gonna love you back. Remember that."

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Sometimes you work so hard, and love even harder, for a business that ain’t gonna love you back. Remember that. Sometimes you work so hard, and love even harder, for a business that ain’t gonna love you back. Remember that.

Responding to one-half of FTR, Rhodes stated that the business indeed loves Harwood, but has a quirky way of showing it. He concluded by praising his former colleague.

Rhodes wrote:

"It loves you homie. Just sometimes has a quirky way of showing it. Fans know you’re one of the best."

Story continues below ad

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @DaxFTR It loves you homie. Just sometimes has a quirky way of showing it. Fans know you’re one of the best. @DaxFTR It loves you homie. Just sometimes has a quirky way of showing it. Fans know you’re one of the best. 🍻

How did the fans react to Cody Rhodes' response to an AEW star?

WWE Superstars are often seen interacting with AEW stars or vice versa on social media.

Cody Rhodes, a former three-time TNT Champion, is known for his interactions on Twitter. This time around, he replied to Dax Harwood, with whom he once shared the locker room in AEW.

Story continues below ad

In response to Rhodes' interaction with Harwood, one fan took to Twitter to ask the former to stay away from the one-half of the AAA World Tag Team Champions.

Another fan sarcastically pointed out that a WWE Superstar was interacting with an AEW star. He concluded his tweet by mentioning that fans of the two promotions, unfortunately, cannot be on the same page.

Story continues below ad

Here are a few more interesting reactions to Rhodes' reply to Harwood:

Story continues below ad

FTR recently formed a partnership with new AEW World Champion, CM Punk, following his win over Hangman Page at Double or Nothing. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are expected to feature at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Whereas, The American Nightmare will face Seth Rollins in a trilogy showdown between the two men inside the Hell in a Cell.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed Cody Rhodes run in WWE so far? Yes No 3 votes so far