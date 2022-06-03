×
Create
Notifications

"You're one of the best" - Cody Rhodes sends a heartfelt message to former WWE Tag Team Champion

Cody Rhodes has sent a message to a former WWE star
Cody Rhodes has sent a message to a former WWE star
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 03, 2022 05:30 AM IST

Cody Rhodes has sent a message to AEW star Dax Harwood.

Taking to Twitter, The American Nightmare responded to a tweet from the reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion.

In his tweet, Harwood wrote:

"Sometimes you work so hard, and love even harder, for a business that ain’t gonna love you back. Remember that."

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

Sometimes you work so hard, and love even harder, for a business that ain’t gonna love you back. Remember that.

Responding to one-half of FTR, Rhodes stated that the business indeed loves Harwood, but has a quirky way of showing it. He concluded by praising his former colleague.

Rhodes wrote:

"It loves you homie. Just sometimes has a quirky way of showing it. Fans know you’re one of the best."

Story continues below ad

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

@DaxFTR It loves you homie. Just sometimes has a quirky way of showing it. Fans know you’re one of the best. 🍻

How did the fans react to Cody Rhodes' response to an AEW star?

WWE Superstars are often seen interacting with AEW stars or vice versa on social media.

Cody Rhodes, a former three-time TNT Champion, is known for his interactions on Twitter. This time around, he replied to Dax Harwood, with whom he once shared the locker room in AEW.

Story continues below ad

In response to Rhodes' interaction with Harwood, one fan took to Twitter to ask the former to stay away from the one-half of the AAA World Tag Team Champions.

@CodyRhodes @DaxFTR Stay away from Dax please 🙏

Another fan sarcastically pointed out that a WWE Superstar was interacting with an AEW star. He concluded his tweet by mentioning that fans of the two promotions, unfortunately, cannot be on the same page.

@CodyRhodes @DaxFTR Oh look!! WWE and AEW wrestler getting along. Too bad some of the fans can't do the same.

Story continues below ad

Here are a few more interesting reactions to Rhodes' reply to Harwood:

@CodyRhodes @DaxFTR the replies do not disappoint 🍿
@CodyRhodes @DaxFTR Facts. You guys rock. 🤘

Story continues below ad

@CodyRhodes @DaxFTR Hey! Stay in your lane WWE boy!(kidding)
Also Read Article Continues below

FTR recently formed a partnership with new AEW World Champion, CM Punk, following his win over Hangman Page at Double or Nothing. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are expected to feature at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Whereas, The American Nightmare will face Seth Rollins in a trilogy showdown between the two men inside the Hell in a Cell.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Have you enjoyed Cody Rhodes run in WWE so far?

Yes

No

Edited by Brandon Nell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी