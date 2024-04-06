Cody Rhodes sends heartfelt message for The Young Bucks

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently opened up about what he learned from his former Bullet Club stablemates Matt and Nick Jackson during his time in AEW.

The American Nightmare was a founding member of All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As such, fans expected him to stay with the company for years to come and take it to the next level. However, Rhodes took a bet on himself and chose to leave AEW, returning to WWE to claim the top spot.

The 39-year-old has been rewarded for his efforts as he's gearing up to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of the high-profile premium life event, Cody Rhodes sat down for a chat with The Athletic, where he touched upon many topics. At one point in the interview, Rhodes spoke fondly about Matt and Nick Jackson, revealing what he learned from the duo.

“The biggest thing I learned from Matt and Nick [Jackson[ was you can love this and be obsessed with it and want it, but you’ve got to have fun. I’d think we have something good on paper, and Nick would say, ‘What if we keep going?’ They’d keep stirring the pot and creating magic," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes says he's proud of AEW

In his appearance on The MMA Hour a few days back, Cody Rhodes was asked about CM Punk's comments criticizing AEW and its business model. Unlike Punk, The American Nightmare had nothing but nice things to say about the Tony Khan-led promotion. He said that he had tons of respect for the company and what it stood for.

"I am so proud of what was created. I am so proud of what it does to the industry overall. I have unbelievable love in that locker room."

Despite being a founding member of AEW, The American Nightmare never won the World Title in the company, instead capturing the TNT Title three times.

