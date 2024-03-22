Cody Rhodes sends a message to current AEW star who secretly held talks with WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently sent a message to a current AEW star for achieving a major feat. The star being discussed is QT Marshall.

The American Nightmare left AEW in 2022 after building and working in the Jacksonville-based company for nearly three years. During the start of the company's run, he would be accompanied by QT Marshall for a brief period.

In November 2023, Marshall announced that he would be leaving AEW due to creative differences. However, he was re-hired by the Tony Khan-led promotion in February 2024, resuming his Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination role.

Amid his free agency, the 38-year-old star had talks with WWE about a potential role as a producer. However, he chose AEW over the global wrestling juggernaut as there were more cons than pros in joining the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter and applauded his sister, Teil Rhodes, and QT Marshall for a successful relaunch of Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling (TCW).

"Real proud of @QTMarshall & @TeilMargaret for providing this platform for the students and having fun with it!" Cody Rhodes shared.

TCW was founded by the late Dusty Rhodes in 2000. However, due to the increasing popularity of WWE at that time, he shut down the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized Cody Rhodes' recent promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized Cody Rhodes and said that The American Nightmare talked about the possibility of not finishing his story at WrestleMania XL during the recent RAW promo.

"Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? [Groans] They did not want to hear that from him. Not only did he not... fight fire with fire last night with The Rock, but now he's doubtful again. I don't mind my babyface having a little self-doubt, but I don't think it's the time now, just two weeks out of WrestleMania, for Cody to have that self-doubt. And you heard the people go 'Ugh,' as if he took the wind out of some of his own people's sails," Bully Ray said.

The American Nightmare will come face-to-face with Roman Reigns to exchange a few words on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

