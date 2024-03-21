Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW left fans audibly disappointed, veteran sheds light on the reason

A WWE Hall of Famer recently offered his opinion on what he thinks caused the negative reactions from fans after Cody Rhodes' promo on Monday Night RAW. The veteran in question is Bully Ray.

The American Nightmare is set to team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock & Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. He will also lock horns with The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 of 'Mania.

On The Road to WrestleMania 40 last week on SmackDown, during a concert, The Great One left no stone unturned to insult Cody and warn his mother. The former Intercontinental Champion struck back at Dwayne Johnson and called him "Roman's side chick" on this week's WWE RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 52-year-old legend mentioned he wasn't impressed by Cody Rhodes' response to The Rock. Bully Ray also shared that the WWE Universe is not a fan of The American Nightmare's doubts about losing to Reigns and not finishing his story.

"Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? Groans. They did not want to hear that from him. Not only did he not... fight fire with fire last night with The Rock, but now he's doubtful again. I don't mind my babyface having a little self-doubt, but I don't think it's the time now, just two weeks out of WrestleMania, for Cody to have that self-doubt. And you heard the people go 'Ugh,' as if he took the wind out of some of his own people's sails," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Bully Ray on what was missing during Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW

During the same conversation, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke his mind about what he thought was missing from The American Nightmare's promo on the red brand.

"I felt there was a struggle to come across a different way, as opposed to just naturally coming across that way. You know who cut the best promo on The Rock last night? It was Dustin Rhodes on social media when Dustin said, 'F**k you Rock!' I would have loved to have heard that from Cody last night," he added. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Only time will tell if Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeat The Great One and The Tribal Chief or The American Nightmare is heading into a full 'Bloodline Rules' match at WrestleMania 40.

