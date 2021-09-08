Cody Rhodes shares a cryptic post as AEW return rumors surface 

Cody Rhodes, who has been away from AEW for more than a month, recently shared a cryptic post that featured his former WWE persona.

Cody last wrestled at August 4th edition of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, where he shockingly lost a squash match to Malakai Black. Since then, he has been on a hiatus to fulfill his other obligations.

Taking to Instagram, Cody shared a picture of himself in the "Stardust" gimmick from his time in WWE. The former TNT Champion put up the post without writing any caption, leaving fans perplexed about the meaning behind it. Check out Cody Rhodes' post here:

Cody found reasonable success in WWE under his "Stardust" persona. However, not letting him drop the gimmick was the primary reason the AEW star decided to leave WWE in 2016.

Since then, the "Stardust" gimmick has been on the sidelines. Though many fans in the comments section of Cody's latest post seem to believe that he might revive the character, it seems unlikely since WWE owns its rights.

Cody Rhodes might be returning to AEW soon

A recent report has hinted that Cody Rhodes could imminently return to AEW within the month of September. The report also suggested there are some big plans in store for the former TNT Champion upon his return.

There's also a possibility that Cody could return as soon as this week's AEW Dynamite. Cody's arch-rival, Malakai Black, will take on his brother Dustin Rhodes on Wednesday night's show.

Black is the favorite to win and could continue assaulting Dustin after the match. This is when Cody Rhodes could come to rescue his brother and set up a grudge match with Black.

Is there any chance Cody Rhodes could bring the "Stardust" gimmick to AEW? Do you want Cody and Malakai Black to face off again? Sound off in the comments section below.

